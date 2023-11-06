21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
type here...

Will send files to jail for Kejriwal to work even he gets arrested: Atishi

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 6: Referring to the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi stated on Monday that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were to be arrested, they would approach the court to seek permission for him to conduct his official duties from jail.

- Advertisement -

In a conversation with reporters post the meeting between AAP MLAs and Kejriwal, Atishi mentioned that all legislators urged the chief minister to not resign from his post despite the summons by the probe agency.

A prominent figure stated that Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister of Delhi, should not resign, even if he ends up in jail. She further added that the Delhi government would continue to function from jail if required. In a separate statement, Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi Health Minister, reiterated this sentiment. He informed that all attending MLAs have voiced their support for Kejriwal, stating that he should retain his position as Chief Minister even if arrested, as he has been mandated by the citizens of Delhi. Bharadwaj also indicated that if he and Atishi, another MLA, were to be incarcerated, they would continue to hold cabinet meetings from jail. He stated that their commitment to serving the people of Delhi remains steadfast, regardless of their circumstances.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in relation to the state’s excise policy case. However, Kejriwal did not appear before the agency. In a letter to the ED, Kejriwal expressed confusion over the capacity in which he was being summoned, whether as a witness or a suspect. He requested that the summons be recalled, stating it was vague, motivated, and, as advised, unsustainable in law. Kejriwal, being the National Convenor and a campaigner of the Aam Aadmi Party, mentioned that his election campaign duties and responsibilities towards his party workers required him to travel, making it difficult for him to respond to the summons.

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1794.05 crore seized in multiple raids across...

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames