Will send files to jail for Kejriwal to work even he gets arrested: Atishi

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 6: Referring to the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi stated on Monday that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were to be arrested, they would approach the court to seek permission for him to conduct his official duties from jail.

- Advertisement -

In a conversation with reporters post the meeting between AAP MLAs and Kejriwal, Atishi mentioned that all legislators urged the chief minister to not resign from his post despite the summons by the probe agency.

A prominent figure stated that Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister of Delhi, should not resign, even if he ends up in jail. She further added that the Delhi government would continue to function from jail if required. In a separate statement, Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi Health Minister, reiterated this sentiment. He informed that all attending MLAs have voiced their support for Kejriwal, stating that he should retain his position as Chief Minister even if arrested, as he has been mandated by the citizens of Delhi. Bharadwaj also indicated that if he and Atishi, another MLA, were to be incarcerated, they would continue to hold cabinet meetings from jail. He stated that their commitment to serving the people of Delhi remains steadfast, regardless of their circumstances.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in relation to the state’s excise policy case. However, Kejriwal did not appear before the agency. In a letter to the ED, Kejriwal expressed confusion over the capacity in which he was being summoned, whether as a witness or a suspect. He requested that the summons be recalled, stating it was vague, motivated, and, as advised, unsustainable in law. Kejriwal, being the National Convenor and a campaigner of the Aam Aadmi Party, mentioned that his election campaign duties and responsibilities towards his party workers required him to travel, making it difficult for him to respond to the summons.