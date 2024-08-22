Delhi Cong to protest for SEBI chief resignation, JPC probe into Adani issue

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Delhi Congress on Wednesday said it will stage a demonstration over the allegations of Hindenburg Research against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, demanding her removal and constitution of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Adani issue.

The protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanded the formation of a JPC for an impartial investigation into the matter.

The Congress had said it will hold 20 press conferences across the country on Wednesday to highlight the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter which has “widespread ramifications for the economy”.

The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

SEBI Chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband. (PTI)

