West Siang DC urges departments to prepare specific action plans

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, April 29: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage has directed all government departments in the district to prepare “specific action plans” and adhere to the timelines set by the government for various developmental projects.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting here on Monday, the DC emphasized the need for timely submission of departmental progress updates. “Each department must submit an updated record of achievements immediately, so they can be incorporated into the quarterly report format,” she stated.

While reviewing the status of ongoing projects in the district, DC Hage urged key departments—particularly Health, Education, and Urban Development—to intensify their efforts to meet assigned targets.

West Siang Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tumpe Ete, who also attended the meeting, called upon all departments to work collaboratively with panchayat members to ensure that government schemes and projects effectively reach the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, heads of departments, and other key stakeholders. (Agencies)

