Arunachal: Molester booked under POCSO Act

ITANAGAR, April 29: The Miao police on Sunday arrested one Kabir Hussain [30], a resident of Karimganj in Assam, for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl.

Hussain currently resides in Kharsang town, and works as an autorickshaw driver.

Miao PS OC Inspector Vicky Lowang informed that Hussain was captured by villagers while he was molesting and attempting to rape a minor girl. The crime unfolded at a time when the villagers were busy at the Sunday weekly bazaar in Dharmapur-II village in Namphai circle.

When the villagers heard the minor girl screaming for help, they captured Hussain and handed him over to the Miao police.

A case [u/s 65 [1] BNS r/w Section 04 of POCSO Act] has been registered against Hussain and he was produced before the POCSO court CJM in Tirap headquarters Khonsa.

Meanwhile, community-based women and youth organisations here in Changlang district condemned Hussain’s heinous act and have strongly demanded exemplary punishment. (Agencies)