Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta visits Kamlang Tiger Reserve

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 29: In a significant move toward strengthening conservation and promoting eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Secretary Shri Manish Kumar Gupta (IAS) visited the Kamlang Tiger Reserve (KTR) on April 28. His visit underlined the state government’s commitment to sustainable environmental governance and digital innovation in the conservation sector.

Despite intermittent rain, Shri Gupta, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Lohit DC Shri K.C. Damo and SP Shri Thutan Jamba, was warmly received by DFO Shri Jumdo Geiyi and RFO Shri Bunty Tao at the reserve. The visit included a trek to the watchtower at Mithun Gate and symbolic planting of a native Mulberry sapling to promote ecological restoration.

Interacting with forest personnel, Shri Gupta commended their dedication to protecting one of India’s most biodiverse regions. The team also spotted several rare avian species, such as the Great Barbet and Paradise Flycatcher, reaffirming Kamlang’s ecological importance.

A highlight of the day was the virtual presentation on the reserve’s conservation strategies, followed by the screening of the documentary The Blurred Boundaries, shedding light on the delicate balance between development and nature.

Culminating the visit, Shri Gupta launched the official website of Kamlang Tiger Reserve— https://kamlangtigerreserve.org —a digital platform aimed at promoting transparency, responsible tourism, and public engagement in biodiversity conservation.

“The website is a strategic step in blending nature, knowledge, and public participation,” said Shri Gupta. DC Lohit Shri K.C. Damo, DFO Shri Geiyi, and RFO Shri Tao echoed his views, emphasizing the platform’s role in strengthening conservation through digital outreach.

Later, the delegation visited Wakro, where they were welcomed by the local Mishmi community with cultural performances and traditional hospitality—marking a harmonious blend of ecological commitment and cultural heritage.

This landmark visit underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s progressive vision of integrating environmental protection with digital tools and community involvement.