Delhi on High Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Security Tightened

GUWAHATI, MAY 9: A high alert has been issued in the national capital as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, marked by intense cross-border shelling in several border areas, including Jammu. In response, the Delhi government has launched sweeping security measures to ensure public safety and bolster preparedness for any emergencies.

All city government employees have been ordered to report for duty with immediate effect, and all leaves have been suspended until further notice. The directive, issued late in the evening by the Department of Services, forms part of the city’s comprehensive readiness plan. One of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, India Gate, was cleared of visitors and had its surrounding traffic strictly regulated. Police personnel made repeated announcements urging people to vacate the area, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Emergency meetings were convened by district magistrates across Delhi to assess the readiness of the health and disaster management departments. Officials emphasized the importance of building robust emergency response systems and ensuring disaster relief teams and medical facilities were on high alert. According to a senior East Delhi official, rapid response mechanisms are being evaluated for weaknesses and corrective measures are being swiftly implemented.

Security presence has been significantly boosted, with paramilitary forces deployed at key installations throughout the capital. Special commissioners in each zone are coordinating closely with deputy commissioners from all 15 districts to ensure a unified and effective security approach across the city’s vast administrative setup.

The heightened alert follows a foiled Pakistani military operation that targeted strategic locations such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and cities in Punjab and Gujarat. Indian forces reportedly neutralized the threat and destroyed a Pakistani air defense system in Lahore, further inflaming regional tensions.

In the city, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been tasked with closely monitoring their areas. They are actively briefing Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) while increasing patrols in sensitive zones. Surveillance efforts have been intensified in high-footfall locations, including malls, metro stations, airports, hotels, and residential colonies.

DCP Abhishek Dhania of East Delhi confirmed that extensive security inspections have been carried out at important sites such as the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station. The operation included a coordination meeting with CISF officials, and the station is now monitored by 41 operational CCTV cameras, with dedicated male and female CISF personnel deployed in each shift to maintain uninterrupted vigilance.