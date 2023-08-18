Delhi’s plan to mitigate heat impact: No schools in afternoon, curb on non-essential water use

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (PTI): Delhi will alter school timings, suspend non-essential water use, provide

uninterrupted power supply to health facilities and survey vulnerable locations daily to mitigate the

impact of extreme heat on susceptible populations in peak summers, according to the city’s new

heat action plan.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which prepared the plan and submitted it to the

Centre last month, also plans a pilot project to paint roofs in identified areas with white colour to

help keep the indoors cooler.

The nodal officer, who will be responsible for the implementation of the heat action plan (HAP), is

still to be appointed, a DDMA official told PTI.

Delhi is one of the hottest cities in India and ranks among the most susceptible to heat waves due to

its large population and a significant concentration of lower-income groups.

Heat waves are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change.

India reported 706 heatwave incidents from 1971-2019 which claimed more than 17,000 lives,

according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences,

along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

A study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar says India could witness a staggering 30-

fold increase in severe heat waves by 2100. A 75-fold rise is predicted under a business-as-usual

scenario.

The Delhi HAP relies on heat wave forecasts from the India Meteorological Department for the next

seven days for issuing colour-coded alerts to the local population.

A ‘red alert’ will be triggered when the maximum temperature exceeds the normal temperature by

at least 6 degrees Celsius. An ‘orange alert’ will be issued if the maximum temperature is four to five

degrees Celsius above normal, while a ‘yellow alert’ will be given for a departure from normal

ranging from 0 to 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Based on land surface temperature maps, the plan lists 10 wards — Harkesh Nagar 092s, Harkesh

Nagar 092s, Khyala 008s, Wazirpur 072n, Bijwasan 048s, Vishwas Nagar 017e, Hari Nagar A 010s,

Jahangirpuri 021n, Delhi Gate 088n and Shastri Park 025e — as thermal hotspots in the capital,

emphasising the importance of rapidly equipping them with amenities to cope with extreme heat.

The heat action plan will be implemented in three phases: Phase 1 (pre-heat season — February and

March) is dedicated to developing early warning systems and a communication plan for issuing alerts

to the general public, healthcare professionals, and voluntary groups (caregivers). The focus is on

training and capacity-building for these groups.

In Phase 2 (March to July), “cooling centres”, including temples, public buildings, malls, and

temporary night shelters, will be activated to offer outdoor workers, slum communities, and other

vulnerable populations access to shaded areas in response to heat alerts.

Non-essential water uses will be suspended in case of water shortages. Access to potable water will

be expanded to religious places, and bus transit stations, and water pouches will be provided in poor

and high-risk areas, the plan states.

The education department will have to ensure that “schools do not function during peak hours (12

noon to 4 pm)” when a heatwave is declared.

According to official estimates, around 2 crore residents of the national capital need approximately

1,300 MGD of water for consumption and daily needs. But the Delhi Jal Board can supply only

around 1,000 MGD, leaving many areas grappling with water shortage.

The Delhi HAP recommends creating water points and providing oral rehydration solution (ORS) at

construction sites, bus stops, and other public places, especially during events like rallies in the

summer. Water tankers will be made accessible in slum areas upon request during days with an

orange or red heat alert, it says.

Uninterrupted power supply to critical facilities such as hospitals and health centres will be given

priority, the night shelters will remain open throughout the day, and large LED display boards will be

installed at key locations to share temperature forecasts with the general public.

The nodal officer will hold regular meetings to monitor developments during a heat alert.

Under Phase 3, which will be implemented in the July-September period, cool resting centres will be

established in high-risk areas and tree plantation will be undertaken in heat hotspots.

The nodal officer will evaluate the reach and impact of the plan and revise it accordingly. The revised

plan will be uploaded on the Delhi government’s website ahead of the next heat season for

stakeholders’ feedback and opinion.

As part of a trial project, roofs will be painted with white colour to help keep the surface cooler. Cool

roof paints reflect a significant amount of sunlight away, preventing the roof from getting as hot as it

would with regular paint.

Many cities in India, for instance, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, have adopted cool roof strategies

because of their simplicity and low cost. Depending on the setting, cool roofs can help reduce indoor

temperatures by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius as compared to traditional roofs.

The Delhi HAP states that the cool roof programme needs to be targeted towards the most

vulnerable settlements with poor-quality homes that trap heat and become dangerously hot.

“People living in slums and low-income communities are particularly vulnerable to heat. A large

percentage of their homes are far from being optimal. As a future recommendation for addressing

extreme heat in Delhi, households in wards that rank high on the risk score can be selected based on

factors such as the household’s electricity bill, having a tin roof, direct sunlight exposure, and the

number of household members sharing the space,” the plan reads.

The action plan also recommends distributing gunny bags, which have a natural ability to absorb

heat, for use on tin roofs or asbestos in slum areas.

It calls for diligent monitoring of heat-related illnesses and fatalities at hospitals and health centres,

underling that such reports provide insights into the impacts of heat, regardless of current weather

conditions.

Avinash Kumar Chanchal, Campaign Manager, Greenpeace India, said it is heartening to see that

Delhi has finally got a heat action plan after a long wait.

“This plan recognises the vulnerability of slum dwellers, outdoor workers, women, and senior

citizens to heatwaves. However, there is a need for a more comprehensive vulnerability assessment

at the ward level and specific recommendations to attend to the most vulnerable communities. The

plan should include specific and time-bound targets to establish cooling centres, and provide ward-

level healthcare facilities and essential services for these communities,” he said.

While the plan talks about long-term infrastructural improvements such as the provision of bus

shelters and cooling centres for low-income groups, Chanchal said it does not spell out how funding

would be mobilised to execute these measures.

He also stressed the need to establish a coherent legal framework to hold relevant authorities

accountable for the implementation of the plan. This could include mandates, guidelines, and

penalties for non-compliance.

The groups vulnerable to extreme heat according to the plan include young children, pregnant

women, lactating mothers, individuals aged 60 and above, families living below the poverty line with

inadequate housing, infirm and isolated individuals, those with pre-existing medical conditions or on

specific medications, people with limited mobility or impaired thermoregulatory capacity, and

individuals engaged in outdoor occupations.

According to the DDMA, the insufficient ability to manage extreme heat can be attributed to several

factors, including a lack of awareness about necessary precautionary measures, as well as

unfamiliarity with the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and the immediate treatments required.

Inadequate connectivity to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and limited access to urgent medical

assistance at the local level, especially in rural areas, further contribute to the challenge.

The absence of shaded areas and cooling facilities, coupled with insufficient access to an adequate

water supply, exacerbates the issue. Additionally, a lack of knowledge about available services

compounds these challenges.