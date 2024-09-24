27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Dissanayake’s victory in Sri Lanka a ‘historic occasion’, says CPI(M)

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: The CPI(M) on Monday congratulated the people of Sri Lanka for voting decisively and electing Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the country’s new president.

The victory of a Left candidate in the presidential election for the first time in Sri Lanka’s history is a historic occasion, it said.

- Advertisement -

Dissanayake, a Marxist leader, was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s ninth president earlier in the day.

The CPI(M) Politburo said in a statement that it was confident Dissanayake would lead the country on the path of socio-economic development, progress and welfare.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) congratulates the people of Sri Lanka for voting decisively in the presidential elections held after their massive struggle, Aragalaya,” the CPI(M) said.

The 2022 Sri Lankan protests, popularly called Aragalaya, were a series of mass protests against the country’s government, triggered by an economic crisis.

- Advertisement -

“Anura Dissanayake, leader of the JVP and the National Peoples’ Power (NPP), was elected as the ninth executive president of Sri Lanka in these elections. The victory of a Left candidate in the presidential election, for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, is a historic occasion,” the CPI(M) said.

“We are confident that President Anura Dissanayake would lead the country on the path of socio-economic development, progress and welfare, ensuring the rights of the minorities. We wish him all the very best in his endeavours,” it said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Left, Congress in Kerala attack Sitharaman over statement on EY employee...

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World