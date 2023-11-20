Drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1760 crore seized in 5 polling states: Election Commission

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported on Monday that they have seized over Rs 1,760 crores worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor, and precious metals since the announcement of assembly elections in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The amount seized is reportedly seven times more than the previous Assembly Elections in 2018. The seizure figures from the ongoing elections and previous state assembly elections reflect ECI’s commitment to free and fair elections.

The Commission has also introduced the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS) for better coordination and intelligence sharing among enforcement agencies. The ESMS aims at quick information sharing and real-time reporting.

The Commission has emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to voter inducement, which has resulted in increased seizures in these states. The Commission has also held reviews with senior officers of poll-going States and their respective neighbouring States and UTs.