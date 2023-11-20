28 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 20, 2023
type here...

Drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1760 crore seized in 5 polling states: Election Commission

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported on Monday that they have seized over Rs 1,760 crores worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor, and precious metals since the announcement of assembly elections in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

- Advertisement -

The amount seized is reportedly seven times more than the previous Assembly Elections in 2018. The seizure figures from the ongoing elections and previous state assembly elections reflect ECI’s commitment to free and fair elections.

The Commission has also introduced the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS) for better coordination and intelligence sharing among enforcement agencies. The ESMS aims at quick information sharing and real-time reporting.

The Commission has emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to voter inducement, which has resulted in increased seizures in these states. The Commission has also held reviews with senior officers of poll-going States and their respective neighbouring States and UTs.

Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam witnesses surge in crime cases as four bodies recovered in...

The Hills Times - 0
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World