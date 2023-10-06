26 C
ED summons comedian Kapil Sharma, TV actress Hina Khan in Mahadev money-laundering case

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has broadened its investigation into the Mahadev money-laundering case, summoning celebrities Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. The celebrities have been linked to the ongoing probe.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was the first to be summoned, is being questioned about the money he received for promoting a betting app. Kapoor has not been summoned as an accused.

The ED believes his questioning could provide insights into the promoters’ plans and associations. An ED source stated that Kapoor’s involvement is crucial to understanding the larger scam.

Reports suggest that 17 Bollywood celebrities are under ED scrutiny. These include Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha, who allegedly attended or performed at the company’s head, Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding earlier this year and the company’s success party in September 2022.

