Eight Lok Sabha personnel suspended over major security breach in Parliament

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: A total of eight Lok Sabha personnel have been suspended over the huge security breach that led two intruders jumped from the visitor’s gallery in the Lok Sabha.

The suspended officials have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra.

The intruders, later identified as Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Azad, and Amol Shinde, jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers, triggering panic among lawmakers. Two canisters emitting yellow smoke were set off, and one of the intruders leaped over tables, making a dash towards the Speaker’s chair.

Simultaneously, two others outside the parliament released red and yellow smoke bombs while shouting slogans against dictatorship.

Law enforcement swiftly arrested the four intruders, charging them under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Two additional individuals, Lalit Jha and Vicky Sharma, are also implicated in the incident. Jha allegedly shot videos of Neelam and Shinde using the canisters outside Parliament, while Vicky Sharma’s Gurugram residence served as the hideout for all the accused.

Notably, the breach, occurring on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, raised concerns about the lapses in security protocols.

It is worth mentioning that several Members of Parliament (MPs) surrounded the intruders, and a video emerged showing at least four MPs physically assaulting one of them.

The police investigation revealed that the four individuals, hailing from different states, had coordinated their actions over several meetings in the last 18 months, facilitated by a social media page named “‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.”