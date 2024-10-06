Exit polls say advantage to NC-Cong in J&K

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Most of the exit polls predicted that the Congress-NC alliance has an advantage in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP remained hopeful of forming the government in the Union territory.

The C-Voter-India Today survey predicted 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and put the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member J&K assembly.

Dainik Bhaskar pegged the NC-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25.

Peoples’ Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats as against the BJP’s 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the NC-Congress tally lower at 31-36 as against the BJP’s 28-30.

In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between 5 and 12 seats, while other candidates were also seen bagging 4-16 seats.

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8. (PTI)