Govt launches 16 initiatives to empower ‘Divyangjans’

NEW DELHI, Dec 3: Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024, Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday launched 16 initiatives aimed at empowering ‘Divyangjans’ (persons with disabilities) across the country.

He described the initiatives as milestones in the journey towards ensuring accessibility and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

- Advertisement -

“This momentous occasion reflects our unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive society. Through these initiatives, we aim to ensure equal opportunities, accessibility, and empowerment for every Divyangjan,” he said.

Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Rajesh Aggarwal also spoke on the occasion. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to dismantle barriers and foster new opportunities for PwDs.

He emphasised that the initiatives embody the vision of an equitable India where individuals of all abilities can lead lives with dignity and self-reliance.

One of the key initiatives, the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, focuses on empanelling accessibility auditors to create inclusive infrastructure. A complementary programme, Sugamya Bharat Yatra, invites PwDs to assess public spaces’ accessibility using an AI-enabled app.

- Advertisement -

The launch of Pathways to Access – Part 3 Compendium further empowers PwDs by providing key government documents on employment, financial services and healthcare.

Innovations in assistive technology were also unveiled, including high-power spectacles developed by CSIR-CSIO and the Kadam Knee Joint, an indigenously designed device by IIT Madras, to enhance mobility and durability for persons with disabilities.

At the event, the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) marked its 50-year journey with the release of an e-coffee table book celebrating its contributions to the sector.

In the field of inclusive education, accessible storybooks were launched in Braille, audio, and large print formats.

- Advertisement -

A draft for a standardised Bharti Braille code in 13 Indian languages was introduced to ensure compatibility with Unicode standards.

To enhance employability, the government released a skill development book in 11 Indian languages.

Other initiatives include the E-Sanidhya portal for neurodiverse individuals, developed in collaboration with the Tata Power Community Development Trust, and an Indian intelligence test tailored to cultural sensitivities by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID). (PTI)