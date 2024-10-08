28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Minister Pegu announces scholarship opportunities for Divyangjan students

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India, has accepted online applications for three key scholarship schemes for Divyangjan students for the academic year 2024-25, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

These include the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Top Class Education Scholarship Schemes.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), GOI, invites online applications for the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Top Class Education Scholarship Schemes for Students with Disabilities (Divyangjan) for the academic year 2024-25.”

Additionally, the initiative will provide financial support to students with disabilities (Divyangjan) across India, empowering them to pursue education and build a better future.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply through the National Scholarship Portal at (https://scholarships.gov.in).

Minister Pegu further emphasized the significance of these scholarships in ensuring equal access to education for all, aligning with Assam’s broader mission to uplift and empower its youth, including those from marginalized communities.

“This scholarship aims to provide financial support to students with disabilities to pursue their education and empower them for a better future”, Pegu added.

