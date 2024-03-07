Govt partners with IISc to establish International Centre of Excellence for Dams

NEW DELHI, March 6: In a significant move towards bolstering dam safety measures, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forged a partnership with the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for establishing the International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED).

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on March 4, marks the establishment of the ICED under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II and III, according to an official statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The MoA, effective for ten years or until the conclusion of DRIP Phase-II and III scheme, underscores a joint commitment to enhancing dam safety through specialised technical support, research, and innovation, it said.

ICED is poised to serve as a hub for investigations, modelling, and providing technical solutions to challenges encountered in dam safety, both domestically and internationally, the ministry said.

The Centre’s mandate encompasses a broad spectrum of activities aimed at advancing dam safety practices.

Specifically, ICED will focus on areas such as advanced construction and rehabilitation materials, material testing for dams, and comprehensive multi-hazard risk assessment.

The ministry reserved the flexibility to incorporate emerging areas in dam safety through mutual agreement.

To facilitate the establishment and operation of ICED, the Jal Shakti Ministry will provide a grant of Rs. 118.05 crore.

This funding will support the procurement of essential equipment, the initiation of research activities, and the modernisation of infrastructure, including the establishment of new laboratories.

IISc, Bangalore, renowned for its expertise in engineering and technology, will play a pivotal role in ICED’s operations, the ministry said, adding that the Institute aims to develop novel solutions for ensuring the safety of both aging and new dams, provide specialised training programmes for dam engineers, and offer consultancy services to address specific challenges in dam safety. (PTI)

