India, US in agreement to counter China’s might

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: The India-US strategic partnership is characterised

by mutual trust and both sides are increasingly in agreement on key

issues, such as countering China’s aggression, promoting a free and

open Indo-Pacific and addressing regional security challenges, defence

minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Singh made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his American

counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that took place shortly after the conclusion

of the fifth edition of the India-US “2+2” ministerial dialogue.

The defence minister’s comments came amid the more-than-three-year

border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh as well as

concerns over the increasing forays by Chinese military ships into the

Indian Ocean region.

“The India-US defence relationship has evolved into a strategic

partnership characterised by mutual trust, shared values and a growing

recognition of common interests in maintaining regional and global

security,” Singh said in his opening comments at the bilateral talks.

“We increasingly find ourselves in agreement on strategic issues,

including countering China’s aggression, promoting a free and open

Indo-Pacific and addressing regional security challenges,” he added.

“We share a focus on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recognising the criticality of safeguarding vital sea lanes and promoting

stability, our teams are working on substantive outcomes,” the defence

minister said.

He said India and the US are charting new pathways of cooperation by

pursuing stronger defence, industrial engagement, easing of technology

restrictions, boosting ties in the maritime domain and aiming to ensure

resilient supply chains in all domains.

At a media briefing after the talks, Austin said both sides talked about

the rising security challenges that are posed by China.

“We are working together on a number of things going forward. We

have a common goal, a common view of the Indo-Pacific, and that is

that the Indo-Pacific should remain free and open and that we should

be able to sail in the international seas and fly in the international

airspace,” he said.

At the same time, Austin said the US-India relationship is not just based

on China or the challenge that China presents.

“It is based upon, again, shared values…. We have talked about a

number of things to include not only military cooperation, but scientific

cooperation, space cooperation, and those kinds of things,” he said.

In a statement, the defence ministry said Singh and Austin

comprehensively discussed a wide range of defence and strategic

issues. “There was particular focus on enhancing defence industrial

cooperation and getting the defence industries from both sides

together to cooperatively co-develop and co-produce defence

systems,” it said.

The ministry said the two ministers explored ways and means to

advance defence technology cooperation with joint research in critical

areas. “They reviewed the progress of the India-US Defence Industrial

Ecosystem, INDUS-X, which was launched in June this year and aims to

expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial

cooperation between the governments, businesses and academic

institutions of India and the US,” it said.

Besides Austin, the US delegation at the “2+2” dialogue comprised

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Indian side was headed by

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singh. (PTI)