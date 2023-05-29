ISRO Successfully Launches Advanced Navigation Satellite NVS-01 from Sriharikota

Guwahati May 29: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) accomplished yet another significant milestone on Monday with the successful launch of its advanced navigation satellite NVS-01 from the Satish Shawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission marks the commencement of India’s second-generation NavIC satellites, featuring enhanced capabilities.

ISRO took to Twitter to announce the successful insertion of the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after a 19-minute flight. The NVS-01 satellite is now set to undergo orbit-raising procedures to position it in the desired Geosynchronous orbit, as stated by ISRO.

The launch of NVS-01 signifies a remarkable achievement for ISRO’s navigation satellite program, known as NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). NavIC is India’s indigenous navigation system that aims to provide precise positioning and timing services in the country and the surrounding regions. The second-generation satellites are designed to offer improved features and performance compared to their predecessors.

The successful deployment of NVS-01 contributes to India’s progress in space technology and reinforces the nation’s capabilities in satellite navigation. The advanced navigation system holds great potential for various applications, including transportation, telecommunications, disaster management, and military operations.