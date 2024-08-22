28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Karnataka CM accuses Guv of discrimination while approving prosecution sanction requests

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, Aug 21: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with indulging in discrimination while approving prosecution sanction requests.

He noted that the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge-sheet against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

- Advertisement -

The SIT had first requested Gehlot’s nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

Speaking to reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district, Siddaramaiah said the Governor issued show-cause notice to him on July 26, the same day he received a petition seeking sanction for his prosecution, while in Kumaraswamy’s case, Gehlot has not taken any action.

“Has he (the Governor) not discriminated ?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Gehlot on August 16 granted sanction permitting investigation against Siddaramaiah under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam.’

- Advertisement -

“We have not sought (the Governor’s) sanction (for prosecution of Kumaraswamy) or private (individual). Sanction was sought by Lokayukta SIT.  They have investigated, collected evidence, and thereafter they have sought (sanction), that means there is evidence against him (Kumaraswamy),” the Chief Minister said.

“In my case, no police officer has sought (sanction). Lokayukta has also not sought (sanction). There is no preliminary inquiry. Despite that, sanction was given, In his case, after Lokayukta conducted investigation, they have requested for sanction (but it was not given). Is it discrimination or not ? Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested.

“If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor will give sanction,” the Chief Minister said.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had also said the Governor did not give permission to the Lokayukta to prosecute former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy.

Siddaramaiah has termed as “trumped-up” the allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi by the MUDA.

In his writ petition challenging the Governor’s order in the High Court on Monday, the Chief Minister submitted that it was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

Siddaramaiah, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, said the Governor’s decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.

On the petition filed by him, the High Court passed interim orders directing the trial court to defer proceedings on complaints against him and further instructing that no precipitative action be taken pursuant to the sanction till August 29.

The BJP has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation. (PTI)

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on 2-day J-K visit in preparation for Assembly...

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India