Karnataka CM accuses Guv of discrimination while approving prosecution sanction requests

BENGALURU, Aug 21: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with indulging in discrimination while approving prosecution sanction requests.

He noted that the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge-sheet against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

The SIT had first requested Gehlot’s nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

Speaking to reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district, Siddaramaiah said the Governor issued show-cause notice to him on July 26, the same day he received a petition seeking sanction for his prosecution, while in Kumaraswamy’s case, Gehlot has not taken any action.

“Has he (the Governor) not discriminated ?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Gehlot on August 16 granted sanction permitting investigation against Siddaramaiah under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam.’

“We have not sought (the Governor’s) sanction (for prosecution of Kumaraswamy) or private (individual). Sanction was sought by Lokayukta SIT. They have investigated, collected evidence, and thereafter they have sought (sanction), that means there is evidence against him (Kumaraswamy),” the Chief Minister said.

“In my case, no police officer has sought (sanction). Lokayukta has also not sought (sanction). There is no preliminary inquiry. Despite that, sanction was given, In his case, after Lokayukta conducted investigation, they have requested for sanction (but it was not given). Is it discrimination or not ? Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested.

“If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor will give sanction,” the Chief Minister said.

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah had also said the Governor did not give permission to the Lokayukta to prosecute former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhana Reddy.

Siddaramaiah has termed as “trumped-up” the allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi by the MUDA.

In his writ petition challenging the Governor’s order in the High Court on Monday, the Chief Minister submitted that it was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

Siddaramaiah, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, said the Governor’s decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.

On the petition filed by him, the High Court passed interim orders directing the trial court to defer proceedings on complaints against him and further instructing that no precipitative action be taken pursuant to the sanction till August 29.

The BJP has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation. (PTI)