28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

War of words breaks out between CM Siddaramaiah & Union Minister Kumaraswamy

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, Aug 21: A war of words has broken out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking Governor’s sanction to prosecute the latter in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah told reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district on Wednesday that he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested in connection with the case.

- Advertisement -

But the Chief Minister added: “If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) will give sanction,”, the Chief Minister said. “If he is not scared, he would not have held a press meet today.”

Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy told reporters here: “100 Siddaramaiahs should come (to arrest him). Do you think so (I am scared) when you see me?”

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said: “It’s not 100 Siddaramaiahs….It’s the police who arrest Kumaraswamy….not me…one constable is enough to arrest him. Even if 100 Siddarmaiahs come, arrest can’t be made. I am not arresting… arrest is done by police.”

The SIT has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge-sheet against Kumaraswamy in the alleged mining lease case.

- Advertisement -

The SIT had first requested Gehlot’s nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

The Chief Minister also dubbed Kumaraswamy a “hit and run case”.

Siddaramaiah alleged that Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, had levelled many allegations but not taken any of them to “logical end”. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Adityanath targets Akhilesh over his ‘PDA’ slogan

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India