Karnataka CM rejects BJP’s demand for CBI probe into MUDA ‘scam’

BENGALURU, July 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday rejected the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) even as the opposition party intensified its protests against “fraudulent” allotment of sites to land losers.

The BJP has alleged that alternative sites were also allotted to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been acquired by the MUDA, and sought his resignation.

- Advertisement -

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of over three acres of her land, which the authority had acquired for developing a residential layout.

The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

The BJP has alleged that irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore had taken place in distribution of sites to land losers by MUDA. “Apparently 4,500-5,000 sites were allotted by flouting norms,” a BJP leader claimed.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said housing sites allotted by MUDA under the scheme to land losers have been put on hold pending an investigation into the alleged irregularities.

- Advertisement -

The BJP staged a protest in Mysuru — the Chief Minister’s home district — on Thursday and tried to lay siege to the MUDA office there, but the police detained them and whisked them away in a bus.

“Have they (BJP) given any case (to CBI) during their tenure? I have given seven cases (including his earlier tenure as CM). This is not a case that is to be given to CBI…we too had demanded, did they give (any case to CBI for probe),” Siddaramaiah said on Thursday in response to a question on BJP demanding for a CBI probe.

Urban Development Minister B S Suresha (Byrathi Suresha) has ordered a probe by a four-member committee.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he wouldn’t resign. “What role do I have in the case?” he had asked.

- Advertisement -

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the alleged irregularities in the allotment of residential sites by MUDA are being probed, and noted that the Chief Minister has already given clarification.

On BJP demanding CBI probe, he said, “if everything is given to CBI, then there is nothing to do here. They (BJP) are asking for a CBI probe for everything….”

To a question on the BJP planning to raise the MUDA irregularities issue in the coming Legislature session, Parameshwara said: “whatever issues they raise the government will respond to them effectively, without any hesitation.”

“We don’t know what issues they are planning to raise, they will have to give a notice to the Speaker on the issues they raise. We don’t know what their priorities are,” the Minister said. (PTI)