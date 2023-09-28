Karnataka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel’s direction to release water to TN: CM Siddaramaiah

CHAMARAJANAGAR, Sept 27: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s direction to Karnataka to

release water to Tamil Nadu will be challenged before the Supreme Court, chief minister Siddaramaiah

said on Wednesday.

The panel had directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to

the neighbouring state from September 28 to October 15.

Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to the state’s legal team, which opined that it should be challenged in

the apex court.

“We are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court. We don’t have

water to give,” the chief minister told reporters at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in this district.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar had on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the CWRC rejecting

the request of Tamil Nadu, which wanted Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs. The committee

recommended Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state.

Karnataka submitted before CWRC at its meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday the shortfall in cumulative

inflows to its four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin up to September 25, which hold just 53.04 per cent of

their capacity.

According to Karnataka officials, due to the failure of the south-west monsoon (from June to September)

this year, there is no sufficient storage in the four reservoirs and the State is facing such a grave

situation that it is finding it extremely difficult even to cater to the drinking water requirements, let

alone supplying for irrigation.

The rainfall received in Karnataka this year in August and September is the lowest in the last 123 years,

they said. (PTI)