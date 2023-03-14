Kharge Pleads Modi Government To Not Take Credit For India’s Oscars Achievement

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, March 14: Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament on Tuesday lauded the makers of “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamauli’s film “RRR”, and the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning two Oscars for India.

Leader of Opposition and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the ruling party BJP and stated that they should not say Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “directed” the movie. In a lighter temper, he also said that the BJP should not conclude to claim credit for the Oscars.

Kharge further stated it was great pride that two films from southern India won the award. The Congress President urged that PM Modi should not say “we have written the poem.” Kharge’s party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that the chair should not expunge these remarks.

The official Twitter account of the Indian National Congress also mentioned that the PM of India should not take credit for conquering the Oscars award for the country.

When the House met, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said with pride that the Oscar-winning ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ are India’s contributions to the world.