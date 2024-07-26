Lok Sabha adjourned twice amid war of words between treasury, opposition benches

NEW DELHI, July 25: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice in the post-lunch period on Thursday as a war of words broke out between the treasury and opposition benches, triggered by Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi’s spat with BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Participating in a debate on the Union Budget, Channi referred to the assassination of Bittu’s grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

This led to a war of words between Channi and Bittu, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, countered by making certain personal remarks against Channi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering an uproar.

Amid the angry exchange of words, Congress member Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tried to enter the Well of the House, but was stopped by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

From the treasury benches, Bittu also tried to enter the Well.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, then adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 2 pm.

When the House reconvened, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh urged Speaker Om Birla to remove any unparliamentary references and continue with the debate.

Birla also directed the treasury and the opposition members to maintain the dignity of the House, adding that ministers especially should not break the rules.

Channi then proceeded to conclude his speech.

He mentioned the meeting of Rahul Gandhi with some farmer leaders on Wednesday, adding that they had also sought time to meet the prime minister.

Channi also accused the government of not keeping its promises to the farmers.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal intervened and accused the Congress MP of misleading the House, saying he should authenticate the allegations he was making.

Channi accused the ruling party members of obstructing his speech and alleged that the government was overlooking farmers.

He stressed that the farmers had several demands, including one for a loan waiver.

As he alleged that National Security Act provisions were invoked against protesting farmers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Channi should authenticate the allegations and accused him of misleading the House.

Rijiju also urged the chair to move a privilege motion against Channi.

The war of words between the ruling and the opposition benches went on even after Channi concluded his speech.

As Nationalist Congress Party MP Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey started his speech, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee objected to a minister taking the seat next to the member.

Speaker Birla clarified that seats have not been allotted yet, and the minister was sitting on a seat meant for NDA members.

Banerjee then said he would also sit on a different seat, and sat on the treasury benches’ side. He later returned to his seat.

As the ruckus continued, Jagadambika Pal, who was then in chair, adjourned the House till 3 pm.

The House resumed normal functioning after it met at 3 pm.

Speaking outside Parliament later, Bittu accused former Punjab chief minister Channi of indulging in “anti-national” behaviour.

“An ex-CM was behaving like an anti-national, and is misleading the world through the House. What did he do? He said NSA was imposed on farmers, while NSA has been imposed on those who were trying to divide the country and Punjab,” Bittu said.

“An ex-CM made remarks that were aimed at dividing the country and Punjab, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sitting there. When I said on the floor that he should provide evidence, he went on back-foot. The Congress party and INDI alliance have been embarrassed because of him,” Bittu said.

In February this year, as farmers camped at the Shambhu border in Punjab, Ambala police had issued a statement saying that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities.

However, the Haryana Police later announced it was withdrawing its earlier decision.

Farmers from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping on the Shambhu border of Punjab since February 13. The farmers had originally planned to march to Delhi to press the Centre for a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops. (PTI)