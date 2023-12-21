14 C
Maharashtra: 4,872 infants died during April-October, assembly told

NAGPUR, Dec 20: As many as 4,872 infants died in Maharashtra during April and October this year at a daily average of 23 deaths, health minister Tanaji Sawant told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He said 795 (16 per cent) of 4,872 infants have died of breathing-related ailments. Maximum deaths have been reported in Mumbai, Thane, Solapur, Akola and Nandurbar, the minister stated in a written reply to a query by MLA Sachin Kalyanshetti during question hour.

“4,872 infants have died in Maharashtra during April to October this year. The age of the infants who died was between zero to 28 days. Going by the death figures, daily 23 infants have died on an average,” the minister stated.

He said 52 special neonatal care rooms are functional in Maharashtra.

“All the ailing infants receive medication, tests and transportation at free of cost in government hospitals,” the minister added. (PTI)

 

