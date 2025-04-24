Nagaland: Workshop on job opportunities in Japan

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 23: Department of horticulture, Nagaland University and ARMS Incorporation organised a workshop on job opportunities in Japan at Capital Convention Center, Kohima, on Wednesday.

Representatives from Japan’s embassy and delegates from 4 prefectures of Japan were also present at the workshop.

“Japan offers a wide range of job opportunities, particularly in sectors like IT, Engineering, Agriculture and teaching English,” said director of horticulture Meyasashi in his welcome address at the inaugural session.

He said the IT and tech industry in Japan is known for its high demand for skilled workers.

With Japan’s rich cultural heritage and diverse tourist attractions, there are opportunities in various hospitality sectors, Meyasashi added.

ARMS Incorporation vice president Shibata Nagatoshi, in his speech, said Japan requires manpower for their industries as there is a shortage of human resources in the country due to its shrinking population. He added that due to increase in ageing population of Japan, there is a shortage of long-term healthcare and nursing personnel.

He said under the technical intern training programme, ARMS incorporation selects excellent candidates and sends them to Japan.

The three-year programme was officially approved by both the Japanese and Indian governments, Nagatoshi said, adding more than 350 students have already placed in Japan.

Linguistic head of department, Nagaland University, Prof. Pangersenla Walling, in her address, said two MoUs were signed between the state government and Nagaland University and another between the ARMS Incorporation and the university.

These MoUs mark the beginning of a three-year collaborative partnership aimed at fostering educational and cultural exchange.

She said the core objective is to position Nagaland as a centre for foreign language learning and offer students a broader range of academic opportunities while simultaneously fostering youth employment both domestically and international.