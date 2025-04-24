Tripura Mahila Congress demands strict action over rising CAW, meets DGP

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 23: Alleging rising trends in crime against women, Tripura Mahila Congress on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan demanding severe punishment of the culprits.

A delegation of the Mahila Congress met, DGP Ranjan and alleged that the BJP Government has been saddled in power in Tripura for last seven years and during the period the Government has done no good to the people of the state, rather the Tripura has earned the ignominy of the worst governed state though so called popular Chief Minister very often talks about good governance.

“During BJP rule our state has been reduced to the status of one of the most backward states with wounds of bankruptcy- both in administration and executive echelons of the state. The state government and its associates have been trying hard to make the people of Tripura to believe that they are the most trusted fellows who can protect the chastity of women in our state, but the fact is far from reality. During the last Assembly session the Chief Minister/Home Minister has told that during 2023-2024 There occurred 144 incidences of rape and gang-rape, 31 murder of women. Now the slogan ‘Beti parao, Beti bachao’ and stories of Lakhpati Didis are nothing but mockery in our state”, said the Mahila Congress.

They alleged that the crime against women is increasing by leaps and bounds.

“The law and order situation is completely broken down. What lies at the core of the problem is politicalization of entire law and order machinery. In this context a reference to marjor incidence of gang-rape, molestation and killing after sexual harassment are mentioned for ready-reference. Our Chief Minister always speaks of Zero tolerance against crime and criminals. But nobody listen to him. Now we want to know from our Chief Minister where does Mata Sita hide herself in his ‘Ram Regime’ to protect chastity? In view of the above circumstances we, the Pradesh Mahila Congress activists demand severe punishment of the Culprits involve in crime against women, Otherwise, we shall be compelled to organise State wide protest against increasing crime against women”, he added.