Maharashtra govt to prevent farmers’ losses due to onion export ban Onion exports banned till March next year to increase domestic availability

NAGPUR, Dec 11: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government will find a way so that farmers do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions.

Shinde visited his Shiv Sena party office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the state legislature’s winter session here.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shinde said the state government always stands with farmers of the state.

The CM said he had a telephonic conversation with Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on the onion issue.

“We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions,” Shinde said.

On the issue of ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, the CM said the government representatives will meet Union minister Amit Shah over the matter.

To a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray coming to attend the state legislature’s winter session four days after its commencement, Shinde quipped that this shows his seriousness towards the issues of farmers. (PTI)