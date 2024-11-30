17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 30, 2024
type here...

Mahayuti Meeting Put Off : Eknath Shinde heads to his village, govt formation delayed

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Nov 29: A key Mahayuti meeting scheduled on Friday was put off and likely to take place on Sunday now as outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed to his native village, delaying government formation a week after poll results.

The ruling alliance’s meeting was expected to be convened in Mumbai on Sunday, said sources in the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Shinde.

- Advertisement -

Leaders of the BJP, the largest Mahayuti constituent, said they were awaiting arrival of central observers for the legislature party meeting.

Related Posts:

The swearing-in of the new government is expected to take place next week, the sources said.

Shinde, speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday night, had said talks with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on government formation were positive and the next round of discussions will be held in Mumbai on Friday.

However, BJP sources maintained no gathering of Mahayuti leaders was scheduled for Friday.

- Advertisement -

During his Delhi trip, Shinde had met Shah and discussed formation of the next government in the state. His deputies in the outgoing state cabinet Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) had also met the senior BJP leader.

Shinde returned to Mumbai on Friday morning and according to Shiv Sena sources, he left for his native village Dare in Satara district in western Maharashtra in the evening.

Shinde was at the Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in South Mumbai where he met a stream of visitors, including party leaders and MLAs.

The Shiv Sena leader has repeatedly said he would not be an obstacle in the government formation and abide by the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah on the next chief minister.

- Advertisement -

Different viewpoints are emerging in the Shiv Sena over Shinde’s place in the next government after the BJP-led Mahayuti posted a thumping win in the just-held assembly polls.

Many leaders in the Shiv Sena are asking Shinde to accept deputy CM’s post if offered by the BJP. However, another section feels it wouldn’t be right for him to accept No. 2 position after serving as CM for more than two-and-a-half years, the sources said.

BJP MLAs haven’t got any intimation about a legislature party meeting, where they will elect their leader.

Fadnavis also returned to Mumbai on Friday after meeting Shah in Delhi over government formation.

State BJP leaders held informal discussions and sources said the state unit was awaiting arrival of central observers.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar had also met BJP president J P Nadda and Shah on late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said if  Shinde doesn’t accept the deputy CM’s post in the new government, then it will be given to someone from their party.

Talking to reporters, Shirsat said Shinde will certainly not go to the Centre as a Union minister.

“If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM’s post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening,” said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

Shirsat’s party colleague Shamburaj Desai said their MLA-elects and party workers strongly feel that Shinde should be a part of the new government.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said he hoped that if Fadnavis returns as chief minister, he will erase the tag of doing “politics of revenge” he had been associated with.

“He will have a free hand (as CM) as crutches will be dependent on him and not vice-versa. I hope (as CM) he works for Vidarbha as he is son of the soil (Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur),” he said.

“Politics is an ideological fight and not a personal battle,” the Congress leader asserted.

In the just-held polls to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 132 seats, followed by its allies Shiv Sena (57) and NCP (41). (PTI)

10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Adjournment notices being weaponised as mechanism of disruption: Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Hills Times -
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh