28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 18, 2024
type here...

MP govt orders officials to check on fraudulent enrolments at state-supported madrasas

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BHOPAL, Aug 17: The Madhya Pradesh government has directed officials to verify the credentials of students enrolled in madrasas that receive government grants and ensure that they are not given religious education without the consent of parents or guardians, an official said on Saturday.

The state government on Friday issued an order on the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that cited that some madrasas had fabricated names of students.

- Advertisement -

The order stated that it was brought to the notice of the NCPCR, New Delhi and newspapers that the names of many non-Muslim children were fraudulently registered at madrasas to obtain government grants.

Commissioner (Lok Shikshan or Public Instructions) Shilpa Gupta issued the order directing officials to physically verify at madrasas recognised by the Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board to ensure that the names of children (Muslim or non-Muslim) were not registered fraudulently to obtain government grants.

As per the order, if children’s names were fraudulently registered in madrasas, their grants would be stopped, recognition would be cancelled, and legal action would be taken under appropriate penal provisions.

It cited Article 28 (3) of the Constitution, which states, “No person attending any educational institution recognised by the state or receiving aid out of state funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached thereto unless such person or, if such person is a minor, his guardian has given his consent thereto.”

- Advertisement -

In view of this provision, if children studying in state-recognised madrasas, or those receiving aid from state funds, are being imparted religious education contrary to the teachings of their religion or are being compelled to take religious education or attend any worship without their consent (if they are minors, their guardians), action should be taken to cancel the recognition of such madrasas by stopping all grants and other appropriate legal action should be ensured, the order stated.

The directives were issued to the director, public instructions, and secretary of the MP Madrasa Board, an official of the state public relations department confirmed. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses JMM-led govt in Jharkhand of...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers