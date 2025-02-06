Less than 4 pc students completed SWAYAM courses since 2017: Par panel

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: Less than four per cent of students enrolled for SWAYAM courses have completed the programme since 2017, with complaints including outdated content, inflexible teaching, and poor infrastructure, a parliamentary panel has pointed out.

Headed by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, the committee has noted that digital initiatives in education would only provide lukewarm response in terms of engagement unless the Union education ministry proactively assisted in placements, wherever possible, or established a platform associated with SWAYAM for connecting recruiters to students.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports presented its report in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on “Review of Education Standards, Accreditation Process, Research, Examination Reforms and Academic Environment in Deemed, Private Universities and other Higher Education Institutions”.

The SWAYAM platform facilitates hosting of courses, taught in classrooms from Class 9 till postgraduation, to be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time. All the courses are interactive and available free of cost to learners.

“The committee observes that the National Digital University (NDU) promises inclusive, flexible, and affordable education aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) goals. However, its foundation, SWAYAM, faces significant challenges. Since 2017, less than 4 per cent of enrolled students have completed SWAYAM courses,” the panel said in its report.

“Complaints include outdated content, inflexible teaching, and poor infrastructure. Teachers report inadequate training, low compensation, and technical hurdles, undermining their efficiency. The 1:15 teacher-student ratio is disregarded in the online model, leading to overcrowded virtual classrooms,” it added.

Additionally, only 4 per cent of Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe and 7 per cent of Other Backward Classes students have Internet-enabled computers, according to Oxfam India 2022, questioning the NDU’s equity claims, the panel further said.

The panel asserted that digital initiatives would only provide “lukewarm response” in terms of engagement unless the department started proactively assisting in placements, wherever possible, or establishing a platform associated with SWAYAM for connecting recruiters to students.

“The committee, therefore, recommends that the department should also take steps to ensure courses are completed by candidates, since major private online platforms suffer from this,” it said.

“The department should also consider establishing a separate cell for ensuring greater participation of students from underprivileged sections of society and should also monitor their enrolment and progress diligently,” it added. (PTI)

