BJP-EKADC hails MP Amarsing Tisso’s push for implementation of Article 244(A)

Assam
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 5: The BJP-East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) has praised the lone Member of Parliament (MP), Amarsing Tisso, after he reiterated the demand for the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

While participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session on Tuesday, Tisso informed the House about the demand for implementing Article 244(A) to grant an Autonomous State for the hill districts of Assam, a longstanding demand of the people.

The MP also urged the members of the House to fully implement the clauses of the MoU and MoS 1 and 2, to upgrade Assam University’s Diphu Campus into a full-fledged university, and to exempt the MIL subject in the UPSC examination for candidates from the districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

Tisso called on all MPs to support his demands and made an appeal for the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the interest of the hill districts, as informed by Roland Killing.

Welcoming Tisso’s address, BJP-EKADC president Roland Killing, in a press meeting held at the party’s office, emphasized that the demand for an Autonomous State has been long-standing in the hill districts. “For 40 years, the people of these districts have been demanding this,” he said.

“By raising the matter in the House, MP Amarsing Tisso has given due importance to the immediate implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution. The BJP party here welcomes this initiative. It was also fortunate for our MP, as the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister were present during the speech, and they heard the grievances of the hill districts,” Killing added.

The district party president also mentioned that the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, along with his team, is currently in New Delhi meeting with central ministers and MPs to garner support for the issues raised by MP Tisso.

The BJP-EKADC greatly appreciates MP Tisso’s bold initiative in speaking up for the development of the hill districts in Parliament and hopes he will continue to do so in the future, Killing stated.

Echoing Killing’s sentiments, party spokesperson Chomang Kro explained that the people of the hill districts are essentially demanding a “state within a state,” meaning Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao would remain part of Assam while having more autonomy.

“The BJP has openly declared its support for the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also in favor of it. CEM Ronghang has also been discussing the implementation of Article 244(A) with the Prime Minister,” Kro stated.

