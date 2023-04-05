Nearly 14 lakh applications for CUET-UG

ations for CUET-UG

NEW DELHI, April 4 (PTI): Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET-UG remains the second largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants.

“In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered (themselves). Out of 16.85 lakh, 13.995 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the application form — an increase of 4 lakh students (from last year). In 2023, there is a 41 per cent increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG,” Kumar said.

In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions is the largest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

The maximum number of applications for CUET-UG has been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University and Allahabad University.

Among the applicants, the maximum are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar.

“We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was 90, but in 2023 it rose to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in undergraduate programmes,” Kumar said.

There is a considerable jump in the number of applicants from Jammu and Kashmir.

“In 2022, a total of 13,021 students took CUET-UG from this region. But in 2023, this number is 82,655 representing an increase of 6.3 times,” he said.

“Last year students from 59 countries submitted their applications for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number increased to 74 countries with 1,000 students spread across Europe, Asia, America, and Gulf countries,” he said.

The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.