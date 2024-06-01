28 C
Newly-elected LS members to be welcomed in Parliament Annexe

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, May 31: The newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be welcomed in the Parliament House Annexe and provided transit accommodation in Western Court till they are allocated houses in the national capital, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

This time the secretariat has made registration arrangements of the new members in the Parliament House Annexe. Till last time, such arrangements used to be made in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan).

A slew of measures are in place to ensure seamless registration of the new MPs, the secretariat said.

Transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe or state bhavans will be provided to the newly-elected members who don’t already have a government house here till they are provided regular accommodation by the Lok Sabha’s House Committee, it said.

A team has been assigned the task of keeping a close tab on the Election Commission website on June 4 when the votes are counted and entering the contact details of successful candidates on a near real-time basis.

The team, using a software application, would be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new MP or a re-elected one.

The same information would be shared with the liaison officers through a software application to make further data entry of their tour programmes.

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) medical posts will function on a 24×7 basis in North Avenue and South Avenue and near Western Court Annexe to extend Medical facilities to the members.

Ambulance services will also be available 24×7 for the members. To deal with health emergencies, nearby hospitals have also been sensitised.

To cut red tape, members would not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches. This would save a substantial amount of time for the members.

As many as 70 personnel have been trained to man the registration counter in shifts.

The liaison officers have also been imparted training to make data entry using tablets (tabs) as the MPs wait in the designated waiting area.

The intent is to minimise the registration time for MPs while they are in Parliament Complex for the purpose of registration, the secretariat said.

Guideposts have been set up at all three domestic terminals at IGI airport and railway stations at Delhi, New Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar from June 4 to June 9 to receive the elected members.

Liaison officers have been briefed to reach out to the members, specifically the newly-elected, to sensitise them to bring a specific set of documents.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh carried out an inspection of the preparations on Friday and is monitoring the arrangements on a day-to-day basis, it said. (PTI)

