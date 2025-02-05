Noida STF arrests Pardi gang member

NOIDA, Feb 4: The Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a member of the Pardi gang, who carried a reward of ?50,000 each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Suraj Pardi, was arrested from the Loni border in Ghaziabad, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Noida unit Rajkumar Mishra said.

Several criminal cases are registered against Suraj in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, the officer said.

Suraj had robbed a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad in 2024, where he cut open shop’s shutter and stole the items, following which, a reward of ?50,000 was announced for his arrest, he said.

In 2024, he was again involved in a jewellery shop theft in Punjab’s Phagwara, after which Punjab Police also announced a reward of ?50,000 on him, he added.

Several members of the Pardi gang have been arrested in the past, the officer said. (PTI)