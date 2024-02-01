16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Normal to above-normal rainfall likely in north India in Feb: IMD

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Jan 31: After experiencing a drier-than-usual December and January, north India is expected to see normal to above-normal rainfall in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India cumulatively may experience above-normal rainfall in February.

- Advertisement -

Northwest India recorded just 3.1 mm of rainfall in January, the second lowest since 1901, the IMD said.

North India consisting of seven meteorological sub-divisions is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122 per cent of the long period average) in February.

“Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February is most likely to be above normal (more than 119 per cent of the long period average),” Mohapatra said.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted over northeast and central India. Below-normal rainfall is likely over south peninsular India.

- Advertisement -

Most parts of the country are likely to witness above-normal minimum temperatures.

Northwest, west central, northeast and parts of east-central India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures in February, according to the IMD.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of peninsular India and parts of east-central India, the IMD said.

“Below-normal cold wave days are expected over some parts of central India during February,” it said.

- Advertisement -

The strong El Nino conditions — abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean — are likely to weaken steadily and turn to ENSO neutral conditions by the end of the spring season. Most models indicate a transition to La Nina conditions, considered favourable for Indian southwest monsoon, around July-September, Mohapatra said. (PTI)

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India moving fast in defence production Strap: 2,920 items indigenised...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”