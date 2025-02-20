17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 20, 2025
type here...

Odisha CM urges Nepalese students to return to KIIT, assures them of justice

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday urged Nepalese students of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) to return to the campus here and resume studies, assuring them that peace and normalcy will be restored soon.

Around 1,000 Nepalese students of KIIT were issued suspension notices and asked to leave the campus immediately by the institute’s authorities on Monday following protests after the body of a student hailing from the neighbouring country, Prakriti Lamsal, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

However, following the intervention of the Centre and the state government, the KIIT authorities tendered an apology and requested the Nepalese students to return to the campus.

Related Posts:

Majhi, who is currently in Rajasthan, spoke over the phone with officials from Nepal, Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, who held a meeting with Odisha Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at the State Guest House here during the day on the evolving situation.

“The chief minister also assured them that justice will be served in the case of the deceased KIIT student, Prakriti Lamsal,” a CMO statement said.

Besides, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba also spoke with Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj over the phone on the issue.

- Advertisement -

Taking to X, Odisha CMO stated, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi spoke with Nepali Counsellors Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, assuring them that justice will be served in the case of the deceased KIIT student, Prakriti. He also assured that peace and normalcy would be restored on the KIIT campus. The CM urged Nepali students to return to campus and resume their studies…”

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, in an X post on Monday, had said, “Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in the hostel or return home, based on their preference. #Nepal #Odisha.”

Nepalese students of KIIT alleged they encountered harrowing experiences following the protests over the unnatural death of the student, including being shunted out of the campus and left at Cuttack railway station, besides being roughed up, leaving many of them scarred and fearful of returning to the campus. (PTI)

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rajasthan Budget focuses on jobs, water supply

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India