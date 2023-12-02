Parliament Winter Session: 19 Bills, 2 Financial Items Up For Discussion This Session

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 2: As many as 19 bills and two financial items are expected to be taken up during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are bringing in 19 Bills and two are financial items. There are a total of 21 items. The three bills are from the Home Ministry. There is a bill on Central University, constitutional order.”

The list was made public on the same day as an all-party meeting took place on Saturday, just before the winter session was set to begin on Monday. The upcoming winter session in the recently inaugurated Parliament will discuss important bills such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam during this session.

Other bills likely to be discussed during the winter session include the Repealing and Amending Bill, which has been approved by the Lok Sabha, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, which has been approved by the Rajya Sabha, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, which has also been approved by the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Joshi announced that the winter session will begin on December 4 and end on December 22.