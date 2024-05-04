Paytm’s COO and President Bhavesh Gupta resigns citing personal reasons behind decision

HT Digital,

Mumbai, May 4: Paytm’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Bhavesh Gupta, has resigned due to personal reasons, as confirmed by the fintech company’s statement. He was responsible for the payments and lending operations.

Gupta will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to assist Paytm’s growth strategies until the end of the year. His resignation will be effective from May 31, 2024.

In his resignation letter to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Gupta cited personal reasons for his inability to continue in his roles.

This news comes ahead of Paytm’s financial results for the March quarter of 2024, raising concerns that the performance could be affected by restrictions on its associated entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL).