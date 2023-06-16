Paytm FASTag User Billed Rs 9 Crore by NHAI Toll Plaza, Seeks Resolution

A startling incident has come to light where a vehicle owner and Paytm FASTag user reported being charged a staggering amount of Rs 9 crore while passing through the Mayar Toll Plaza near Hisar in Haryana, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The shocking incident was shared on the popular automotive forum, TeamBHP, by a Paytm FASTag user under the pseudonym ‘gsratta’. The individual not only revealed the exorbitant charge but also provided evidence in the form of a screenshot from the Paytm application showing the mind-boggling bill.

According to ‘gsratta’, the predicament unfolded when Paytm blacklisted his Paytm FASTag due to an alleged lack of funds in his account. Perplexed by the ban, he decided to investigate further and discovered that a whopping Rs 9 crore had been deducted from his account instead of the expected toll fee of Rs 90.

Frustrated with the lack of assistance from Paytm’s helpline number, which proved unhelpful in addressing his concerns, ‘gsratta’ sought the support of fellow netizens.

In his TeamBHP post, he recounted, “Today I received a text message from Paytm that the FASTag of my vehicle has been blacklisted, due to insufficient balance. On checking in the Paytm application, I came to know that they had charged a whopping Nine crores (yes, that is true), see the attached screenshots.”

Further elaborating on his ordeal, ‘gsratta’ stated, “A popup came up to add ₹ 9,00,00,000/- to the Paytm wallet to continue using the FASTag. The normal toll at the same toll plaza is ₹90. Contacted the helpline number, but it was not useful. How to proceed now? Please advise.”

The distressed individual also shared the details of his interaction with the Paytm helpline number, expressing frustration at the lack of options to speak with a customer care representative and being directed to resolve the issue through the application instead. He remarked, “The result from the same was inconclusive. It doesn’t allow screenshots in the Help & Support section, so I had to take pictures using another device.”

Subsequently, several other users on TeamBHP came forward with similar stories, detailing instances where they were billed excessively by NHAI toll plazas. One user reported being charged Rs 1.5 crore, but fortunately, the matter was eventually resolved and attributed to a technical glitch. It is worth noting that incidents of users being billed exorbitant amounts have been reported in the past as well.

The excessive charges faced by Paytm FASTag users raise concerns about the reliability and accuracy of the toll collection system implemented by NHAI. Such incidents not only inconvenience users but also erode their trust in digital payment platforms like Paytm. Prompt action and effective customer support are essential in addressing such anomalies and assuring users of a reliable and secure payment experience.

As news of this incident spreads, both NHAI and Paytm are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly, provide a swift resolution to the affected users, and take necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.