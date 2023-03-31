PM meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team, hails Oscar-winning documentary

NEW DELHI, March 30 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the team associated with “The Elephant Whisperers”, a documentary that became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards, and noted that its cinematic brilliance has drawn global attention and acclaim.

“The Elephant Whisperers”, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category.

- Advertisement -

Modi met some of the team members who were behind the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

“The Elephant Whisperers” created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.