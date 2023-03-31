25 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

PM meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team, hails Oscar-winning documentary

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 30 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the team associated with “The Elephant Whisperers”, a documentary that became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards, and noted that its cinematic brilliance has drawn global attention and acclaim.

“The Elephant Whisperers”, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category.

- Advertisement -

Modi met some of the team members who were behind the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

“The Elephant Whisperers” created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits
Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits
Hindu Temples Situated Outside India
Hindu Temples Situated Outside India
Hottest South Indian Actresses
Hottest South Indian Actresses
Janhvi Kapoor’s Elegant Appearances
Janhvi Kapoor’s Elegant Appearances
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Vice-Captaincy Is A Reward Of My Hardwork, Says DC’s Axar Patel

The Hills Times - 0
Malaika Arora’s Alluring Looks In Black Outfits Hindu Temples Situated Outside India Hottest South Indian Actresses Janhvi Kapoor’s Elegant Appearances Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs