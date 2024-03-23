PM Modi embarks on two-day visit to Bhutan

NEW DELHI, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a two-day visit to Bhutan, his first after the new government took office in the Himalayan nation.

Modi was earlier scheduled to travel to Bhutan on Thursday, but had to delay the visit by a day due to inclement weather conditions at Paro Airport, which is situated in a deep valley surrounded by Himalayan mountain ranges and has a particularly tricky landing approach.

“On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay,” Modi posted on X.

This visit is part of the Indian government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.

The prime minister will have an audience with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of the Himalayan nation.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement also said that India and Bhutan share “a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill”.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the MEA said.

“India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people to people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations,” the ministry said.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to”exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our people”, the statement added. (PTI)