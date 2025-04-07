PM Modi inaugurates new Pamban bridge in TN, CM Stalin skips event

RAMESWARAM (TAMIL NADU), April 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sundayinaugurated the Pamban sea bridge, providing rail link between Rameswaram island and the mainland and flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service here.



The PM also flagged off a Coast Guard ship which passed under the bridge.



Chief Minister M K Stalin skipped the big ticket event and upped the ante on the delimitation issue and said he had already conveyed to the prime minister his inability to take part in the bridge inaugural since he had prior official commitment.





The CM was in the hill town Udhagamandalam to attend official engagements on Sunday.



PM Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Stalin said.



The bridge is all set to improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, this is India’s first vertical sea-lift bridge.



Spanning 2.08 kilometers, the bridge comprises 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised up to 17 meters, allowing the smooth passage of large ships while ensuring seamless train operations.



The bridge features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirements.



Its foundation is supported by 333 piles and 101 piers/pile caps, designed for dual rail tracks and future expansion. The use of polysiloxane paint protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment. This bridge is a remarkable blend of tradition and technology.



In the train, school children proudly waved the tricolour and the Southern Railway has announced that select mail and express and passenger trains will now originate and terminate at Rameswaram as the new bridge has been commissioned.



According to officials, the new railway sea bridge between Mandapam railway station(mainland) and Rameshwaram island is not just a replacement for the old Pamban Bridge; it represents a colossal leap in India’s engineering capabilities.



The most notable feature of the new Pamban bridge is its state-of-the-art vertical lift mechanism, “an engineering marvel,” making it the first vertical lift railway sea bridge in India.



The new bridge employs a vertical lift 72-meter central span that rises 22 meter above the water, allowing larger vessels to pass beneath with ease. Under rail traffic, the bridge remains simply supported at two ends thus ensuring absolute stability.





“While the new Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. These include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. Each of these iconic structures, though different in design and functionality, represents a pinnacle of engineering excellence. The new Pamban Bridge stands proudly in their company, combining cutting-edge technology with the challenges posed by India’s coastal and seismic conditions,” according to the Southern Railway.





The construction of the new Pamban Bridge presented numerous challenges, ranging from environmental obstacles to logistical complexities.



The Palk Strait’s turbulent waters, strong winds, and unpredictable weather patterns created difficulties in the construction process. Additionally, the region’s susceptibility to cyclones and seismic activity necessitated careful planning and robust design.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, TN Governor R N Ravi, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, among others were present.



On his arrival from Sri Lanka, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Ravi, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Union Minister of state, L Murugan, BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai, senior BJP leaders including H Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan. (PTI)

