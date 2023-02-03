20 C
PM undertook 21 trips abroad since 2019, over Rs 22.76 cr spent on these visits: Govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken 21 trips abroad since 2019 and over Rs 22.76 crore was spent on these visits, the government said on Thursday.

The President undertook eight trips abroad and an amount of over Rs 6.24 crore was spent on these trips since 2019, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The government incurred an amount of Rs 6,24,31,424 for President’s visits, an amount of Rs 22,76,76,934 for prime minister’s visits and an amount of Rs 20,87,01,475 for external affairs minister’s visits since 2019, according to the minister.

While the President undertook eight visits abroad, the PM undertook 21 trips since 2019. During this period, external affairs minister S Jaishankar undertook 86 visits abroad.

Since 2019, the prime minister has visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Among the president’s visits, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current president Droupadi Murmu visited the UK last September.

