PM visits TN, interacts with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ couple

Updated:
By The Hills Times
MUDUMALAI, April 9 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an oscar-winning documentary.

The PM expressed delight over meeting the elephant caretaker couple.

Modi, who reached Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday evening from Chennai following official engagements there, visited the tiger sanctuary briefly today.

Upon his arrival, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.

He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-winning documentary, “The Elephant Whisperers.”

“What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu (elephant calves),” he said in a tweet.

Modi uploaded pictures of him being with the couple and the young elephants, with one of them being in a playful mood with the PM

