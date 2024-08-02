PMK worker’s death: NIA searches residences of PFI members           

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted multiple searches in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at the residences of five absconding PFI members wanted in connection with the alleged killing of PMK worker Ramalingam in 2019 for opposing a conversion attempt, officials said.

A special Chennai court had declared suspected PFI members Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen , Shahul Hameed and Nafeel Hasan as proclaimed offenders wanted in connection with the killing that took place on February 5, 2019, they said.

These five accused are among the 18 people who have been listed in a charge sheet by the agency on August 2, 2019.

The NIA conducted searches at the premises of the wanted accused as well as their close associates across 15 locations in Tamil Nadu in the districts of Thanjavur, Trichy, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and one location in Karaikal, Puducherry, the agency’s spokesperson said, adding several digital devices and documents connected to the case were seized.

“Ramalingam was assassinated on 5th February 2019 in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, Thanjavur by members and office bearers of the PFI, who had avenged and conspired to kill him as the victim had intervened in the dawah work / proselytization carried out by PFI dawah team despatched from Arivagam, Theni to forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu,” an NIA statement said.

Investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike fear among the opponents of PFI, the agency said.

The government had declared PFI as an ‘unlawful association’ under stringent anti-terror group UAPA on September 28, 2022 and Arivagam, Theni has already been attached as proceeds of terrorism.

Ramalingam (41), a resident of Thiruvidimarudur in Thanjavur district, was a victim of a well-conspired attack with lethal weapons like billhook and knives, causing grievous injuries to both his hands that led to his death, NIA had said in an earlier statement. (PTI)

