21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 5, 2023
type here...

Police busts inter-state idol theft racket in Odisha’s Jajpur district

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JAJPUR, March 4 (PTI): The police claimed to have busted an inter-state idol smuggling racket in Odisha’s Jajpur district by arresting four members of the gang.

While three of the arrested members belonged to Uttar Pradesh, one is from Balasore district in Odisha, police said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

A total of 31 priceless idols stolen from different temples in Jajpur district were recovered from the gang following raids at various locations, Jajpur, Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal said Friday.

Besides, a firearm, ammunition, mobile phones, several equipment and a bike were seized from the possession of the accused persons, he said.

Police said, the miscreants had stolen the idols of Lord Krishna, Nrusingha and Ram, Laxman and Devi Sita from Raghunath Jew temple at Hirapur village under Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district a few days back.

Besides they had taken away the gold and silver ornaments worn by the deities. The theft came to light when the temple priest found the main door of the shrine broken the next day and filed a complaint with the local police.

- Advertisement -

According to locals, the cost of stolen idols and jewellery worn by the idols would be over Rs 1 crore.

The miscreants had also looted from a temple in Krushnachandrapur village in the district the next day of the Dasarathapur theft.

They have also been involved in Sidhha Baladevjew temple theft in the district from where idols made of ‘Astadhatu’ (eight metals) were stolen in November last year.

The SP said following the thefts of valuable idols from different temples of the district in recent months, a special team was formed to nab the gang members.

- Advertisement -

“Acting on a tip-off, we conducted raids at various locations and managed to catch four of its members. It is an inter-state idol theft gang. All the idols stolen from the Raghunath Jew temple at Hirapur and Krushna Chandrapur temple were recovered from them. Besides, their involvement in Siddha Baladevjew temple theft has been established,” said Agrawal.

He said four members of the gang were arrested and a hunt is on to nab others involved in the racket. The mastermind of the racket is on the run, the SP added.

Police also suspect that the gang is involved in a number of idol theft cases in other districts of the state.

“We are verifying the involvement of the gang in other district temple theft cases. Our concerted effort is on to nab remaining accused and recover more stolen idols from them,” the SP said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Postal Services In Manipur Hit As Employees Begin Indefinite Cease Work...

The Hills Times - 0
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India 8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA