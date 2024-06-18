Gujarat govt orders restoration of Jain idols at Pavagadh after protest by community

HALOL (GUJARAT), June 17: The Gujarat government on Monday instructed authorities in Panchmahal district to reinstall centuries-old Jain idols at their original place near the stairs leading to Kalika Mata temple on Pavagadh hill after community members staged protests over their alleged removal from the site.

While community members alleged these idols of Jain Tirthankars (supreme spiritual teachers) were removed by the temple trust as part of a renovation project, the trust clarified they might have been displaced while removing an old shed on the stairs and maintained it was not done out of any ill will.

These Jain idols were placed on both sides of the steps of an old pathway, which goes to the hill temple, but is not in use at present. On Monday morning, some community members noticed that the idols were removed from the side walls and put together at one place, said Jain leader Dinesh Shah.

On learning about the removal of these 6 to 7 idols, members as well as religious leaders of the Jain community staged protests at Vadodara, Halol and Surat and gave memorandum to district collectors.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi swung into action and ordered restoration of these idols at their original site after discussing the issue with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“These idols were placed there centuries ago and were being worshiped by people. Permission was never given to any trust or individual to remove these idols. This act has hurt the religious sentiments of many people. After discussing the issue with the CM, the (Panchmahal) district collector has been asked to reinstall these idols at the same place near the steps,” said Sanghavi.

In a memorandum submitted to the Halol police, community leader Kiran Duggad accused the trustees of ‘Shree Kalika Mataji Mandir Trust Pavagadh’ of removing the idols from both sides of the old stairs.

Duggad, on behalf of the Halol Jain Sangh, demanded immediate restoration of these idols and registration of an FIR against those involved in this act of “hurting religious sentiments of Jains”.

Vinod Variya, one of the temple trustees, held a meeting with Jain leaders in the presence of district authorities on Monday afternoon at Halol and announced the idols will be placed at the same place.

“I want to clarify that there was no desecration of any religious structure. As you all know renovation has been going on at Pavagadh to provide better facilities to devotees coming there. This mega renovation is being done by the trust as well as the government,” said Variya after the meeting.

“As part of the renovation work, an old shed on the steps was removed as a precautionary measure so that it does not collapse in high-speed winds. It is possible some idols might have been displaced while removing the old shed. But, we have arrived at a solution during the meeting and we have announced to restore those idols at the original place,” he told reporters. (PTI)