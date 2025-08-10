Police officer conspired to frame Assam CM during J’khand polls, to reveal details soon: Babulal Marandi

RANCHI/GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said on Saturday that he would soon reveal details about how a senior police officer of the state attempted to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a conspiracy.

The police officer paid money to someone to travel to Delhi and Guwahati during the Jharkhand assembly polls last year, Marandi claimed and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to clarify whether these alleged actions occurred with his knowledge.

Sarma, who was the BJP’s co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly polls, said in Guwahati that it could be a “political conspiracy” and he will talk to Marandi on the matter.

“During the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which senior police officer from Jharkhand paid someone twice to send him to Delhi and Guwahati (Assam) in an attempt to frame Assam Chief Minister Shri @Himantabiswa ji in a conspiracy? This will soon be revealed with evidence,” Marandi said in a post on X.

Elections to the Jharkhand Assembly were held in two phases – on November 13 and 20 last year. A coalition led by the JMM won the polls.

“Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji, were all these despicable acts happening with your knowledge or without it? You should come forward and clarify this,” said Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand.

Marandi said, “Hemant ji, don’t you think that an officer, who, driven by greed for position and money, dares to commit such a vile act and conspiracy against someone holding a prestigious high office in the country, could, in bad times, do something equally despicable and dirty against you for their own benefit?”

The BJP leader also alleged that the “same people” had taken up the task of compiling a detailed account of Soren’s activities, complete with documents, and sending or arranging to send over a hundred signed and anonymous complaint letters against him to various places.

He advised the Jharkhand chief minister to have the state government agencies investigate this matter in detail.

“And, if you (Soren) still lack information, contact me personally to see and understand all of this with your own eyes. It’s possible that seeing all this might open your eyes and make it easier for you to identify the snakes in your sleeve,” Marandi said.

Responding to the development, the Assam CM said in Guwahati that he will talk to Babulal Marandi regarding the alleged conspiracy.

‘Yes, two women had come to my office and one of them was an Assamese. They were talking in a suspicious manner but I dealt with them in the same way as I do with the general public and sent them away,’ Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

Asked if it was a conspiracy to frame him in a honey-trapping case, Sarma said he had seen Marandi’s tweet but ‘was yet to talk to him as he had to come to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for several meetings related to the (Bodoland Territorial) Council polls’.

‘I will talk to him (Marandi) tonight and find out the details,’ the chief minister added.

He said that this could be a case of ‘political conspiracy and not for personal reasons’.

Assam Assembly elections are due next year. (PTI)