17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s electoral fortunes to be known today

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WAYANAD, Nov 22: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled in the three bypolls in the state—Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats—scheduled for Saturday, with all eyes on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has made her electoral debut from the southern state.

The counting will begin at 8 a.m. on November 23, with postal ballots being counted first, according to officials.

- Advertisement -

The Wayanad seat has attracted national attention due to the electoral debut of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

Related Posts:

Vadra hopes to succeed her brother Rahul Gandhi, who vacated the seat following his decision to remain in the Rae Bareli constituency after winning the two seats in this year’s elections. He had won from here in 2019 and his resignation necessitated the by-poll.

The Palakkad bypoll votes will be counted at Victoria College, Palakkad.

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

- Advertisement -

This by-election was triggered by the resignation of Congress’ Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

The officials concerned jointly inspected and ensured all the facilities and security arrangements at the Cheruthuruthy Government Higher Secondary School, the counting centre of the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, where the counting of votes will be held.

In the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, former MLA U R Pradeep is the CPI(M) candidate, while ex-MP Ramya Haridas of Congress and BJP’s K Balakrishnan are also in the fray.

The by-election was necessitated by the election of K Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha from Alathur. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Air pollution in North India a ‘national emergency’, MPs must discuss...

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations