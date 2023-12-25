Pune cyclist reaches Dhubri, aims to visit Myanmar

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Dec 25: Pune-based cyclist, Rajendra Chauthey, arrived in Dhubri on Monday, marking another milestone in his country-wide cycling mission.

Having already covered over 30,000 km across numerous states and union territories, Chauthey embarked on his journey in September this year. His mission is to raise awareness about environmental issues and endorse cycling as a healthy, eco-friendly mode of transportation.

He appeals to the youth to adopt cycling, benefitting both their health and the environment.

Chauthey’s journey will continue to South Salmara Mankachar district, then to Meghalaya, followed by the northeastern states, and finally to Myanmar via Manipur. He aims to conclude his journey by the end of 2024.